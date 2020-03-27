Britney Spears CLARIFIES running faster than Usain Bolt; jokes she's coming for the world record

Britney Spears took to her Instagram page to reveal that she was joking about running faster (5.97 seconds) than Usain Bolt in a 100-meter dash. Check out Britney's IG post below.

In a very recent Instagram screenshot, which has now been deleted, Britney Spears had made the bold claim that she could run a 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds. Fans were left dazed and confused as Usain Bolt's record is 9.58 seconds. "Ran my first 5!!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it, in the beginning, is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually, I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100-meter dash."

Now, taking to her Instagram account again, Britney herself has clarified that she was joking about beating Usain's insane record. While posting a video of herself trying on bright outfits, Spears wrote a lengthy post explaining that she was only kidding. "PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record !!!! #joking #workb***h," the Womanizer singer explained

Check out Britney Spears' Instagram clarification on running faster than Usain Bolt below:

We wonder what Usain Bolt would have to say about this?!

Meanwhile, Britney also explained why she shared the video of her modelling dresses as the 38-year-old singer is extremely bored staying at home for two weeks, quarantining, due to the coronavirus scare.

Recently, Britney spoke candidly about how troll comments on Instagram affect her significantly. "Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!! Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another ….," Spears shared.

