Britney Spears clicked for first time since divorce confirmation; steps out at Dave's Chicken in California

Britney Spears recently appeared in public after announcing her breakup with her husband Sam Asghari. The pop singer was seen at a place called Dave's Chicken in California late at night on August 18th. She stepped out at the takeout joint with her security team. Britney made her first public appearance since she confirmed her separation from husband Sam.

Britney Spears' first appearance after confirming divorce

In the photos, she looked tired, with her natural wavy blonde hair down. In the capture, Spears was holding a drink called Buzzballz Chiller in her right hand, which is like a type of coffee martini. She was dressed casually in a pink and cream sweater, black shorts, and sandals, with a choker necklace. While the details about what she ordered is not revealed, Dave’s Hot Chicken is popular for its spicy chicken. And, many celebrities have been spotted at Dave’s previously.

Meanwhile, confirming her divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney shared her feelings on Instagram. She posted a video where she was wearing a black top, neon green bikini bottoms, and black knee-high leather boots. In her Instagram post, Britney talked about her shock and pain after the breakup. She mentioned that she and Sam had been together for six years but didn't want to explain why they broke up because it's private.

Advertisement

In the post she wrote, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” The singer also opened up about the pressure to always appear confident on social media and how that didn't reflect her true feelings. She talked about the difficulty of being vulnerable due to societal expectations.

ALSO READ: Kristin Chenoweth mourns demise of her biological mother; ‘The ten plus years I knew her were magic’

Britney Spears is now focusing on future projects

Britney Spears, 41, is going through a tough time because of her breakup with Sam Asghari, who is 29. However, she's staying positive, an insider revealed to People, “She’s in great spirits despite everything going on.” Divorce can be really hard, but Britney is choosing to focus on the good things coming her way. She's working on a book that she's really excited about. The insider shared that the singer is “focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists.” The source revealed she is keeping herself busy with creative projects to keep her spirits up during this difficult time.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid takes a break; amidst her Lyme disease treatment