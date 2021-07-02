Britney Spears’ co-conservator Bessemer Trust steps down on moral grounds after her heartbreaking testimony

Britney Spears’ co-conservator Bessemer Trust recently left their role of managing singer’s estate alongside her father Jamie Spears, scroll down to know why.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship may not have ended after her heartbreaking testimony but people who are involved and somehow contributing are clearing the way to make the pop icon’s life easier. Her co-conservator Bessemer Trust, who was hired by her father Jamie Spears recently stepped down from their role, requesting judges that they no longer wish to be the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate.

According to People magazine, the company entrusted to handle Spears' estate alongside her father Jamie Spears filed to remove itself as the singer's co-conservator, citing Britney's claim of "irreparable harm to her interests," adding that they believed that Britney had "consented" for Bessemer to be her conservator. "As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by People magazine stated.

"Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes." In the document, Bessemer Trust requested that its resignation be processed on an "expedited basis." The company that managed hold of Britney’s estate last year were managing her estate alongside Jamie Spears.

Bessemer Trust's filing comes after Britney’s shocking testimony in court, where she spoke up about what the conservatorship has done to her life in the past 13 years. From drugging her to making her work without her will and exercising control over her body, Birtney described how her father has abused her conservatorship.

