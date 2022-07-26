Britney Spears' comeback to happen with an Elton John collaboration; Reports

Britney Spears is reportedly all set to make a comeback into the music industry and according to reports, the singer will be co-ordinating with a major artist for the same. According to People, Elton John will be recording a new version of his song Tiny Dancer along with Spears. The report also stated that the single will be released next month.

The news of Britney's new collab comes after the singer's husband Sam Asghari was seen enjoying a fun rooftop hangout session on Saturday night with actor Taron Egerton, who played Elton John in the 2019 musical biopic Rocketman. Ever since Spears' conservatorship ended in November last year, there have been talks about the singer's plans to make a comeback.

Previously, People informed that while Britney has been excited to return to her musical career, she was going to take things none at a time. A source informed the portal that she "loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album. It seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time."

Britney recently also teased a "different version" of her 1998 breakout single Baby One More Time in a video on Instagram, revealing that she has been campaigning for years to re-record the track, which wasn't possible during her conservatorship. The singer had also mentioned in her caption how she hasn't shared her voice in an extremely long time.

Reports have also suggested that following her conservatorship termination, the singer will be releasing a tell-all book and even bagged a USD 15 million deal for it.

