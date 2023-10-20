Britney Spears confessed cheating on Justin Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson: DEETS inside

Britney Spears is being open about her past mistakes in her upcoming book, The Woman in Me. She talks about a long-standing rumor that she cheated on her former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, during their relationship in the early 2000s.

Britney Spears admitted cheating Justin Timberlake

In her upcoming memoir, Britney Spears admitted that she did kiss choreographer Wade Robson while she was dating Justin, but she says it happened because there were rumors about Justin being unfaithful to her. This kiss with Wade was a reaction to those rumors. Britney, 41, explained that she had been faithful to Justin,42, throughout their relationship except for this one time. She says they managed to move past this incident and stayed together until 2002.

However, Britney's infamous '55 hour' ex-husband Jason Alexander also claimed that the Toxic singer was more than friends (friends with benefits), even while she was dating Justin Timberlake. The book also talks about her past with Justin Timberlake, including a difficult decision they faced.

Britney became pregnant, but Justin didn't want to have a baby at that time. He thought they were too young and not ready to become parents. This led to Britney having an abortion. Their breakup was also tough. Britney wrote in her book that Justin ended their relationship through a text message, which left her feeling heartbroken.

The Woman in Me also delves into her personal struggles during her rise to fame and the 13-year conservatorship she was put under in 2008, following a psychiatric hold. Speaking about the kiss incident, while representatives for Wade Robson and Justin Timberlake haven't commented on the book, Justin issued an apology to Britney and Janet Jackson in 2021 for his past behavior.

Justin Timberlake's response on Britney's memoir

Recently, it was reported that Justin Timberlake isn't paying much attention to the buzz surrounding Britney's book. He's focusing on his music and seems to be in a "great place." A source told People that, "He’s happy at home with Jess and their kids and he’s focusing on new music. He’s in such a great place." Another source reported to US Weekly, “Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book. It’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship. Justin and Britney dated so long ago, and he has a whole different life now. He’s focused on his family, his career, and moving forward, and he would like to leave anything that happened in the past behind them.”

In July, Britney officially announced her memoir, which is described as a courageous and moving story about her life, touching on topics like freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. The Woman In Me will be released on October 24th, 2023.

