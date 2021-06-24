Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing: Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian & more back the singer

Britney Spears' heartbreaking testimony at her conservatorship hearing draws support from celebrities and fellow artists of the music industry.

Britney Spears spoke to the court on Wednesday, June 23, when she asked a judge to terminate her "abusive" conservatorship. The singer did not hold back as she revealed the impact it has had on her life. Spears' strong words and her "traumatic" experience has left her fans devastated and while they are campaigning harder to support her with their Free Britney campaign, several celebrities have also sent their love and support to the singer after her heartbreaking testimony.

During her testimony, Spears mentioned, "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane, and I'm depressed."The singer also addressed her social media posts and called them a "lie" as she said, "I’ve lied and told the world I'm okay and I'm happy."

The singer's testimony left an impact on her peers in the industry who sent their love and support for her on social media. Artists such as Mariah Carey, Halsey were amongst the first ones to react to Spears' hearing and took to Twitter to back her.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better #FreeBritney — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 24, 2021

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

A win for one woman is a win for all. A win for one human is a win for all. Let Freedom Ring! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Rgn1NFpiIX — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today. It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 23, 2021

We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears — TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 23, 2021

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

Previously, it was after The New York Times' documentary about Spears titled Framing Britney Spears which released in February that brought public interest to the singer's legal situation. It was also after the documentary release that many artists from the music industry came forward to say they supported ending the conservatorship and joined the Free Britney movement.

