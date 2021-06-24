  1. Home
Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing: Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian & more back the singer

Britney Spears' heartbreaking testimony at her conservatorship hearing draws support from celebrities and fellow artists of the music industry.
34468 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2021 06:36 pm
Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and more share supportive messages for Britney Spears Britney Spears receives supportive messages from celebrities
Britney Spears spoke to the court on Wednesday, June 23, when she asked a judge to terminate her "abusive" conservatorship. The singer did not hold back as she revealed the impact it has had on her life. Spears' strong words and her "traumatic" experience has left her fans devastated and while they are campaigning harder to support her with their Free Britney campaign, several celebrities have also sent their love and support to the singer after her heartbreaking testimony.

During her testimony, Spears mentioned, "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane, and I'm depressed."The singer also addressed her social media posts and called them a "lie" as she said, "I’ve lied and told the world I'm okay and I'm happy."

The singer's testimony left an impact on her peers in the industry who sent their love and support for her on social media. Artists such as Mariah Carey, Halsey were amongst the first ones to react to Spears' hearing and took to Twitter to back her.

Check out all the celebrities who came out in support of Britney:

Previously, it was after The New York Times' documentary about Spears titled  Framing Britney Spears which released in February that brought public interest to the singer's legal situation. It was also after the documentary release that many artists from the music industry came forward to say they supported ending the conservatorship and joined the Free Britney movement. 

ALSO READ: Britney Spears pleads court to end her conservatorship: I’m not ok, I’m not happy, I can’t sleep

