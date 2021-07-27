Britney Spears conservatorship: Who is Jason Rubin? Singer's new nomination to replace father as conservator

Britney Spears' conservatorship case is currently moving at a much faster pace and after the singer finally won her right to hire her own attorney, her new lawyer Matthew Rosengart has now filed a plea to replace her father as the conservator. It was reported that on Monday, Britney's new attorney filed a plea seeking to remove and replace Jamie Spears from the singer's conservatorship and has also nominated someone else for the role.

As per the court documents, Spears has asked to remove her father, Jamie Spears from the conservatorship altogether the papers also state that CPA Jason Rubin has been chosen to take over that role. Rubin's name has come as a surprise for many considering there is not much known about him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Rubin is a licensed professional fiduciary and certified public accountant (CPA). Rubin's website claims that he has over ten years of experience when it comes to handling complex portfolios. The site further also adds that he has experience in handling portfolios relating to financial assets valued at over USD 35 million.

Rubin is reportedly at present, the President of Certified Strategies, inc and as per their site, his firm specialises in handling cases such as that of conservatorship. The website as per Fox News states, "We seek to restore peace and facilitate conflict resolution among family members and related parties."

It has been reported that a hearing in regards to Jason's appointment for the role as Britney's conservator has been tentatively set for December 13. It has also been indicated that Spears herself may attend the hearing.

The previous court hearings have shown to have had a major impact ever since Spears broke her silence and detailed her experience of being under the conservatorship since 2008. In her first testimony, Spears called the conservatorship to be "abusive" under her father's control. During her second court hearing, Britney expressed her desire to sue her family, especially her father under a conservatorship abuse charge.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lynn Spears RESPONDS to claims that sister Britney Spears paid for her vacation condo in Florida