Britney Spears 'cried happy tears' at wedding with Sam Asghari; Source REVEALS

Britney and Sam got hitched! In an intimate wedding ceremony, Britney Spears held her wedding with fiance Sam Asghari in Los Angeles with the couple saying their vows at the head of the aisle in front of their closest friends and family members. In a recent chat with People, a source close to the newlywed couple opened up about the "fairytale wedding."

The insider revealed, "Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress." They also shared how at times the star bride "cried happy tears" while the ceremony was going on. The source also detailed Britney's fashion choices throughout the day as they disclosed that though the Toxic singer kept her hair and makeup the same, she did change her outfit three times. Moreover, the musical sensation also tore the floor at the reception with fellow icon, Madonna.

Talking about the wedding, the source noted how the night ended up being Britney's dream come true, "It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," They went on to add, "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam." The insider also mentioned how Britney was feeling "emotional" before the ceremony until she saw Asghari at the end of the aisle. "As soon as she walked down the aisle and saw Sam, she had the biggest smile," the source shared. They revealed that the pop star danced through the night, "You could tell that she had the best time."

