Britney Spears’ dad Jamie files to END conservatorship; Singer’s lawyers call it a way to avoid accountability

New twist in the Britney Spears conservatorship! The pop singer’s father Jamie Spears, who has been leading as head conservator for 13 years, recently petitioned to end the singer’s conservatorship. Jamie filed legal documents in court, citing Britney‘s pleas at court hearings over the summer to terminate the conservatorship and calling it abusive.

“Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for the establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” the filing via CNN read.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance,” the filing said in essence.

After Jamie’s legal request, Britney’s legal team also reacted ot the news and in thae statement via NBC News, the singer’s lawyers called the petition a massive legal victory and “vindication” for Britney.

“It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — we will also continue to explore all options,” they continued.

The fate of Britney’s conservatorship now lies in the hands of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny who is expected to rule on the petition on September 29.

Also Read: Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea PRAISE each other in a sweet exchange as they reminisce Pretty Girls collab