Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears files petition to reappoint co conservator despite the singer's refusal

Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears is pushing to reinstate someone else in his daughter’s finances. The 68-year-old father of the 39-year-old Glory singer submitted a petition to the Superior Court of California on August 19 requesting to have Andrew Wallet, an attorney who handled her finances until 2019, return as co-conservator of her estate, according to reports by People magazine. In the document, Jamie asked that he and Andrew be granted the “power to obtain all documents and records” relating to her estate, including “all contracts, information relating to credit cards, bank statements, estate planning documents, receivables, and any and all powers of attorney.”

The filing also revealed that she has a total of USD 2.7 million in cash assets and an estimated USD 57.4 million in non-cash assets as of December 31. The next hearing has been set for September 16.

Britney’s dad Jamie stepped down as the permanent conservator in September of 2019 due to “personal health reasons,” with Jodi Montgomery taking his place on a temporary basis.

His petition to regain powers in overseeing the conservatorship comes after Britney‘s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, submitted a filing in Los Angeles claiming that she is “strongly opposed” to having her father return as the sole conservator of her affairs.

Instead “strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role,” and now “strongly prefers” that Jodi continues to be the sole conservator of her person.

“We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes,” her lawyer said in the statement. “Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent,” her lawyer wrote.

