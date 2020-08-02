Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears SLAMS the #FreeBritney movement: It’s no one else’s business

Jamie Spears recently shared his thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement with The Post and said “it’s a joke.” Jamie also added that the decision over Britney’s ongoing conservatorship suit is private and will only be decided by the court.

Britney Spears‘ dad Jamie Spears recently slammed the #FreeBritney movement and called the campaign a “joke.” The 38-year-old singer has been under a conservatorship for the past 12 years and her father is able to make most of her life decisions on her behalf. Fans believe that Britney should be able to control her own life and want the conservatorship to end.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” Jamie told The Post. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.” Jamie also responded to claims that he is stealing money from Britney and said, “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?”

Jamie also opened up about what bothers him about the #FreeBritney campaign. He said, “People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

A hearing for the conservatorship was supposed to be held last week, but it had to be canceled after four individuals “illegally accessed the court’s digital video link system,” The Blast reported July 23. The individuals “refused to leave…popping back up several times after being ordered by the judge to exit the system,” the outlet reports of the case, held within the Los Angeles courtroom system.

The individuals were “not authorized to listen in the private hearing, and the judge was forced to stop the proceedings….several individuals who were present inside the courtroom originally stated once leaving that Britney herself was having ‘technical difficulties’ joining the hearing. We’re told that is not the case. The issue is the judge was unable to continue the hearing once the four people were able to access the video link.”

