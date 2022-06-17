Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account days after wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has shut her Instagram account once again after her wedding and criticizing her family for allegedly mistreating her during her now-terminated conservatorship and claiming she 'never asked' her elder brother Bryan Spears, 45, to her recent wedding. The 40-year-old pop star's Instagram account presently displays the message 'sorry, this page isn't available'

Interestingly, this is not the first time she has deleted her account on the photo and video sharing social site; she did the same thing in March after reports regarding her conservatorship. Shortly before her latest Instagram deletion, she complained that her kids Sean Preston and Jayden James "don't need me anymore" and had barred her from "showing recent pics of us," but she "respects their wishes." However, Britney's boys, like the rest of her family, were not present at her recent wedding.

As per Daily Mail, she revealed on Wednesday that she 'never asked' her elder brother Bryan Spears, 45, to her wedding, despite the fact that the 45-year- old's fiancée earlier cited a schedule difficulty as the reason for his absence. In a long text statement uploaded on Instagram, the pop diva slammed Bryan and the rest of the Spears family for their alleged abuse of her during her now-terminated conservatorship. Britney also said that she 'didn't consume a sip of alcohol' on her wedding day since she'd been 'drug tested at least three times a week' for the previous 13 years and was never permitted to drink.

Meanwhile, Britney and Sam, who started dating in 2015, married last Thursday at her Thousand Oaks home. The wedding was attended by a slew of high-profile celebrities, but Britney's estranged family was not asked to attend.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears reveals she 'never' invited her brother Bryan Spears to the wedding