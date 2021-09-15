Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram; Reports suggest the singer is sending a 'powerful' message

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account and according to reports as per Page Six, the singer is sending a “powerful” message by deleting her Instagram amid her 13-year conservatorship. “She’s happy and in a great place,” a source said, adding, “and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.”

According to Page Six, the insider affirmed, “This was her decision.” The “Overprotected” pop singer, 39, is taking a break from social media “in light of the successful road that she's been on and continues to be on [after] the announcement of [her engagement].” For those of you who don't know, Spears and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, got engaged on Sunday after five years of dating. In one of her latest Instagram posts, Spears said the proposal was “worth the wait.”

However, according to Page Six, the source also said that big celebrities take social media pauses "all the time," and this should not be seen negatively for Spears. Meanwhile, aside from her engagement, another big victory for the "Toxic" singer lately has been her father, Jamie Spears, finally taking measures to end her conservatorship. Britney said in court during the summer that her conservators were "abusive" and "controlling" of many areas of her life.

Interestingly, the “Lucky” singer's social media has raised many eyebrows among her ardent admirers, who have believed that Britney was conveying hidden pleas for help via her postings. However, Cassie Petrey, Britney's social media manager, claimed that the pop singer is the brains behind all of her postings. “Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram,” Petrey wrote on her own Instagram earlier this year.

