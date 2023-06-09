Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account after backlash over 'weird' Brad Pitt post

Popstar Britney Spears has been embroiled in controversies all her life, whether it was her toxic experience with the media and the industry during her 20s, her tumultuous relationship with her family, her widely debated conservatorship, or her marriage to Sam Asghari. So it's not really surprising when the 41-year-old deactivates her Instagram from time to time.

This time around, Spears deactivated after she posted a picture of actor Brad Pitt which was also commented on by her husband as well as countless netizens who called it weird and strange. Continue reading to know more about what happened that led to the deactivation.

Britney Spears deactivates Instagram after backlash over 'weird' Brad Pitt post

Spears posted a picture of popular actor Brad Pitt with a caption that claimed her uncle looked just like the latter. "We all have our family issues but I do have a beautiful family !!! My mom and dad were a stunning couple when they were young like shocking attractive !!! I'm sharing this picture because he looks so much like my uncle, it's kind of creepy !!! My dad's two brothers lived with us when I was growing up," she captioned the picture.

Spears further wrote, "When I was 2, the one that is identical to this picture helped potty train me... my miniature baby toilet was bright yellow but one day when I sat down, there was a crack in the seat and it cut my little booty !!! All I remember was he picked me up, we looked in the mirror together and he said 'don't cry' !!!" Netizens found the post extremely weird, strange, and out of place, and they made their thoughts known via the comments.

Spear's husband, Iranian-American model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari also commented on the post. The 29-year-old joked, "Brad stop seducing my wife with your luscious [sic] long blonde hair [x3 laughing face emojis]." The backlash and negative comments seemed to have outweighed leading Spears to the decision of deactivating her account. This isn't the first time the Criminal hitmaker has deactivated her Instagram page.

The singer-songwriter has taken brief hiatuses in the past as well. Spears remains in the news multiple times for her controversial Instagram posts. From her long captions slamming her family or detailing her traumatic childhood to the nude and topless images she posts, people on the Internet tend to scrutinize and overanalyze everything. This might be why Spears feels the need to take social media breaks every once in a while.

