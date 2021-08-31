Britney Spears declares herself as a Cruella fan; Says Emma Stone is 'f*****g adorable' in it

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share her review of Emma Stone's Cruella and was all praises for it as she spoke about watching it multiple times in a week. Spears raved about not only the film but also its lead star as she called Emma 'f*****g adorable' in it. Britney also mentioned how she felt like a six-year-old when she was watching it.

While Disney's Cruella already left fans and critics mightly impressed, now pop icon Britney Spears has also joined the bandwagon as she took to Instagram to reveal how much she loved the film. Spears didn't hold back as she raved about the film in her recent Instagram post. She also shared a gorgeous snap of a fashion of tulip dress along with the post stating how the film left her "inspired by fashion" at the moment.

In her review of the film, Britney wrote, " I watched Cruella last night … ok so I watch it at least 3 to 4 times a week … I like it ok ??? Emma Stone is fucking adorable and I feel like I’m 6 years old again watching it!! The imagery and the way the story leads your imagination is so freakin cool!!!"

Fans were quick to jump onto Spears' post asking her to become a part of the Cruella sequel if it was made. Several fans wrote how Emma Stone and Britney Spears could take this film to another level. Many also mentioned how a Britney Spears song could have taken the Disney film to another level.

