Britney Spears deletes Instagram account ahead of her duet release with Elton John: I choose happiness

Britney Spears is all for preserving her happiness. Recently, the pop sensation deleted her Instagram account and took to Twitter hours after doing so to explain to her fans why she got off the platform. The nerves are running high for Spears as she is coming out with a song after 6 years. The song will be a duet she worked on with the legendary singer Elton John.

In her tweets, Spears elaborated that she wanted to live a drama-free life as she wrote, via Page Six, "I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today." She went on to write, "I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful." She also motivated her nearly 56 million followers "to be fearless like when [she] was younger and not be so scared" all the time.

She also talked about her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, "I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!!" Spears then concluded, "Yes … I choose happiness and joy today !!!"

As for her upcoming duet with Elton, Spears penned in another tweet, "Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial !!!!" She also revealed that things were getting pretty heated, "I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!"

