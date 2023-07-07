Britney Spears demands 'apology' from NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security over Las Vegas incident

Britney Spears took to Twitter to seek an apology after claiming that a member of N.B.A. player Victor Wembanyama's security detail struck her in the face outside a Las Vegas restaurant. While Spears didn't explicitly name Wembanyama in her tweet, she referred to a recent public comment made by an unnamed player. Spears, 41, recounted the incident, stating that she had attempted to approach the athlete outside a restaurant to congratulate him but was allegedly hit by a member of his security team, causing her glasses to fall off and nearly knocking her down.

Britney Spears waiting for an apology

Spears expressed her disappointment in not receiving an apology from the player, his security, and his team for the incident. Wembanyama, 19, was recently chosen as the No. 1 pick in the N.B.A. draft and is expected to participate in the upcoming summer league in Las Vegas.

Varying accounts of the incident between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama provided a different account of the events during a meeting with reporters in Las Vegas. He mentioned being advised by Spurs security not to stop for anyone due to the risk of attracting a crowd. Wembanyama stated that someone had grabbed him from behind, prompting security to intervene and push the person away. He later discovered that the woman involved was Spears, but he continued on and enjoyed his dinner without stopping.

The San Antonio Spurs and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have not yet provided official comments on the matter. While the police acknowledged responding to a battery investigation at the location mentioned, no arrests or citations were reported. Spears's lawyer confirmed that the Las Vegas police are investigating the incident. Spears emphasized the importance of sharing her story to encourage respect for all individuals, especially those in the public eye. Victor Wembanyama, a highly regarded N.B.A. prospect, stands at over 7 feet tall and has gained significant attention for his skills on the court.

