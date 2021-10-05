Britney Spears discusses destinations for her wedding with Sam Asghari; Asks fans where she should get married

Britney Spears is currently in a happy space as the singer recently won a major victory in her conservatorship battle as her father Jamie Spears was suspended from the same. The singer who got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari recently has been thinking about getting married soon and in her recent Instagram post, asked fans about where the pop princess should tie the knot.

Britney is currently vacationing in French Polynesia and in a video shared on her Instagram, was seen discussing possible wedding destinations as she revealed she has no idea where she wants to get married. In the video, she says, "We have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I have no idea where I want to get married. We don't know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City."

The video then shows Sam telling Britney to ask her fans where she should get married to which the singer replies, "Maybe I should ask the fans where we should get married, I think that is a very good idea."

Sharing the post, Britney in the captions also wrote, "Psss where should we get married."

It was reported recently that Britney is keen to tie the knot soon with Asghari. The duo has been together for over four years and Spears considers him to be her rock and has previously thanked him for sticking through her "hardest years" amid the conservatorship. Britney's lawyer had also mentioned that the singer plans to sign a prenuptial agreement with Asghari and had mentioned that she may do so after her father's removal as her conservator.

