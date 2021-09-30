Britney Spears ditches her conservatorship hearing to enjoy a romantic vacation with beau Sam Asghari?

It seems like Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were nowhere to be found amid the singer's major court hearing on September 30. For the unversed, Jamie Spears has been suspended from the position of his daughter's estate conservator after 13 years. But, the singer and her fiancé Asghari might have ditched the hearing and enjoyed a vacay instead!

According to People, via Just Jared, Spears and Asghari took a trip ahead of September 30, the day when she had the major hearing at the court. Britney was not in the courtroom during the hearing as her lawyer Mathew Rosengart and Jamie Spears had a showdown. People reports that the singer has been on a vacation with her fiancé! As per a source for People, the two are "out of town" as Britney wanted to "take the stress off" amid her legal battle with her father. "Of course she's happy with the result of the hearing," People's source has reported, via Just Jared.

After the hearing, Britney also took to the sky and shared a video of how she was literally "on cloud nine" as she was flying a plane! “On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!! [sic],” the singer wrote.

Amid the last conservatorship hearing, Jamie Spears was suspended as Britney's estate conservator and a temporary conservator, John Zabel, chosen by Britney's legal team has been appointed instead. Judge Penny said that it is "in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal," reports People.

After the hearing, Rosengart announced the happy decision stating that it has been "a great day for justice." Britney definitely hasn't addressed the hearing directly, but her post about being on "cloud nine" pretty much summed up her reaction and fans couldn't be happier.

