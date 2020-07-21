Britney Spears on ditching makeup after 35 years in the business: I think a natural look is the way to go

Britney Spears recently revealed that a natural look is way better than a glam one, as she announced this via Instagram. The pop star also revealed that no-makeup helps one look way younger.

Britney Spears, 38-years-old, took to Instagram on Monday to share a special message with her followers. "Who would have thunk it," she began her caption, alongside a selfie. "After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go.... I mean.... a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless.... I think a natural look is the way to go. It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better," she continued. "Pssss YES.... I know I'm wearing mascara in this", Spears mentioned.

A few of Britney's famous friends and fans celebrated her beauty decision and commented with supportive messages. "Beautiful," Demi Lovato replied and added a red heart emoji. "I love youuuuuuu," makeup artist, Dani Duke, responded. One fan wrote, "Whatever makes U feel your best and most beautiful."

Just last month, the pop star made another drastic beauty change. "I did it. I finally cut bangs," she shared in mid-June, alongside a photo of her new hairstyle. It was a hair transformation she had been wanting for quite some time, but never felt she could "pull it off." "Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger," she wrote in May on Instagram.

In the last few months, Britney has opened up about prioritising the things in her life that make her happy. Last week, she responded to the negative comments flooding her social media feed and reminded her followers that she's uploading content that brings her joy. "I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy," she expressed on Instagram. "This is Me being authentic and as real as it gets!!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others," she closed. "That's the key to happiness," the Lucky singer concluded.

