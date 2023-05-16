Britney Spears Documentary: Here's what doctors say about singers’ mental health

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, a recent hour-long documentary, claims The "Womaniser" singer's 41-year-old life will be showcased in the documentary, which will debut on Fox on Monday, May 15th.

Here is what the documentary will entail about the pop singer’s life story run-through:

Her one and a half years after the conclusion of her 13-year conservatorship. 29-year-old marriage to Sam Ashgari, unsuccessful intervention, and her loved ones' worrying about her health and safety are some of the topics discussed in the documentary. Information about her very unhappy marriage, her separation from her family, her worrisome behavior, her unsuccessful intervention, and how she has remained a constant presence in the music business.

Since the conservatorship ended, Britney Spears has been free, but there are serious issues', says Levin at the beginning of the film. Even TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere, one of the hosts of the programme, is heard telling people to "keep knives away from her," and Dr. Drew, the TV doctor, is also heard saying, "I'm mortified." Wow!

Britney Spears’ mental health issue:

According to TMZ, she occasionally consumes so much caffeine that she can remain alert for three days at a time. According to Dr. Drew, people with mental disorders frequently have this "not particularly healthy" habit because they want the euphoria these beverages provide.

The 'Piece of Me' singer still has 'hope' for the future of her career, according to the teaser, which also implies that she is 'probably still in the top five individuals'. We're eager to hear more encouraging and uplifting things about the mother of two.

Britney Spears creates headlines for her mental health issues; however, as Dr. Drew points out, 'underneath it all is a kind lady and wonderful performer trying to rebuild her life'.

Medical experts who will be part of the documentary series

Dr. Drew, Dr. Charles Sophy, and others feature in the documentary, which premiered Monday night and examines Britney's life in the year and a half since the conservatorship ended.

Dr. Drew makes it plain and normal for people like Britney to downplay the need for assistance, and it's also normal and acceptable for people to stumble as they try to find their path. Dr. Sophy agrees, stating that Britney feels "powerless" and that her behavior is a cry for assistance’.

TMZ Investigates: 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' premieres on FOX Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

