Britney Spears ‘dreams of her conservatorship ending’; Doesn't want any family member to be sole conservator

According to recent sources via People magazine, pop icon Britney Spears dreams for the day her conservatorship will end but realises that it isn't realistic.

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship trial continues to get messier by the day. Following the news that Britney herself “strongly opposes” father Jamie Spears returning to the role of the sole conservator, a source tells People magazine that Britney “still wants the conservatorship to end at some point, but more urgently right now she doesn’t want her dad to regain the sole conservator role.” “Jamie is very old school. He treats Britney like a child,” the source told the outlet.

Britney was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 when the courts decided that she is not capable of making decisions about her finances and health care, and still continue to believe that. “Britney wants someone who is respectful and considerate to be in charge of her conservatorship. Someone from the outside who is not her family. Someone who will treat her as an adult and listen to her. She will never have this relationship with Jamie,” the source went on to say.

“She dreams about her conservatorship ending, but this doesn’t seem realistic. She needs to be surrounded by people who look out for her,” the source also told the tabloid. “She is very disappointed in the drama that he caused with her boys,” they added.

At the same time, it is reported that her sister Jamie Lynn Spears has made new legal moves to be more involved in her sister’s finances.

