Britney Spears drops a MAJOR wedding update ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing this week

Britney Spears is gearing up for an important week ahead as a crucial decision on her conservatorship will be announced this Friday. The singer in her recent Instagram post spoke never prayed for anything more in her life while referring to finally coming close to gaining her freedom again after 13 years. Although that's not the only major milestone the singer is getting ready for. After getting engaged a few months ago to boyfriend Sam Asghari, the singer also has marriage on her mind.

In her latest Instagram post, Britney shared a series of photos and videos that showed her wearing an off-shoulder gown that looked nothing short of princess-y on her. The singer in her captions joked that it wasn't her wedding dress and added another major update related to her actual wedding dress.

Check out Britney Spears' post here:

As per Britney's post, the singer's wedding gown will be designed by ace designer, Donatella Versace. Confirming the same, in her captions Spears wrote, "No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks."

This update certainly left her fans excited who have been waiting to see the singer tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September. After the same, the pop icon in one of her Instagram posts also debated about being confused about choosing the venue for the same as she spoke about wanting a destination wedding. It looks like after Britney's big conservatorship hearing, more details about her wedding will be known.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears shares cryptic message ahead of conservatorship hearing: I’m sorry but I’m only human