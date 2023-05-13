Britney Spears endures ‘Ups and Downs’ after conservatorship, but still a survivor

Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars of our time, has had a tumultuous journey post-conservatorship. In November 2021, her 13-year-long conservatorship was finally terminated by a California judge, and since then, Spears has been attempting to adjust to her newfound freedom.

In the year and a half since the conservatorship ended, the pop star has experienced both victories and setbacks. One of her biggest wins was her Elton John collaboration, "Hold Me Closer," which went No. 1. Spears also landed a $15 million book deal, showing that she still has plenty of commercial appeal.

However, the road to freedom hasn't been easy for Spears. She has faced rumors of struggles in her marriage, and those close to her have expressed concern about her well-being. In February, Spears' inner circle had to cancel a planned intervention for her after she began acting erratically. "She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Another insider in Spears' circle told PEOPLE that things behind the scenes had been "very difficult" and "chaotic" as those close to her encouraged her to get help. "Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse, but they knew it wouldn't be easy," the insider said. "She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative."

Despite these challenges, a source close to Spears says that she is still a survivor. "She had been under lock and key for 13 years. Have there been ups and downs? Yes," the source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "But some of the amazing things she's done recently have all been her choice. She is a survivor. Despite whatever ups and downs she's going through, she remains a survivor."

In recent months, Spears has been using social media to voice her frustrations and air grievances with family members, including her dad Jamie Spears. She has accused him of forcing her to work and spend time in a mental health facility, claims that her family has long denied. Spears has also been open about her struggles with her mental health.

In a post on Instagram in August 2021, Spears spoke candidly about her mental health issues, revealing that she was struggling with anxiety and depression. "I haven't spoken about it because I was ashamed to share what happened to me," she wrote. "But honestly, who doesn't want to capture their Instagram in a fun light?"

In the same post, Spears also addressed her conservatorship and said that she felt "embarrassed" by it. "I didn't want people to think that I was lying or that I wasn't genuine," she wrote. "I'm sorry for pretending like I've been okay the past two years...I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me."

Since then, Spears has continued to speak out about her experience with the conservatorship, and she has been using her platform to advocate for changes to the legal system. In a post on Instagram in November 2021, she thanked her fans for their support and said that she was "grateful and blessed" to have them in her life.

"What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade — it's up to Britney," Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, stated after the conservatorship was terminated.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Spears remains determined to move forward with her life. In a since-deleted Instagram post from December 2021, she wrote, "I've been looking forward to this day for the past 13 years

