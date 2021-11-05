Britney Spears enjoys a night out with her sons as they visit the Van Gogh exhibit in LA

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST  |  5.4K
   
Britney Spears Instagram
Britney Spears shares enjoys an outing with her sons.
Advertisement

Britney Spears was seen spending time with her sons Sean and Jayden as she gave a glimpse of her recent outing with them. Spears shared a video of all the fun she had while visiting the Van Gogh exhibit in LA along with her teenage sons. Earlier, Britney had also shared a photo with her sons and captioned it as "My boys" which she later deleted.

Along with the video shared on her Instagram, Britney wrote a long caption about how she had the best time and said, "My children and I went to to the amazing @vangoghla... it was so freaking cool … I obviously don’t get out much so I was pretty excited !!! I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth!!!"

Check out Britney Spears' post here:

She further added that the singer took a VIP tour at the museum and hence there was no one around to see her dancing to the music as she wrote, "The end of the video is me and a friend playing and dancing to the music … don’t worry it was VIP so nobody else was there … we got to really play !!! Thank you #VanGoghLA for my backpack and the cool cupcakes."

The singer was also recently in the news after her father Jamie Spears who was suspended as her conservator, in new court documents asked for his daughter's conservatorship to be terminated immediately. Britney also recently slammed her mother Lynne Spears as she accused her of coming up with the idea of her conservatorship.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' mother Lynne files petition, REQUESTS to pay her legal fees

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram/Britney Spears,Getty Images


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹12,499.00
₹13,999.00 (11%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
View All