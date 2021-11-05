Britney Spears enjoys a night out with her sons as they visit the Van Gogh exhibit in LA

Britney Spears was seen spending time with her sons Sean and Jayden as she gave a glimpse of her recent outing with them. Spears shared a video of all the fun she had while visiting the Van Gogh exhibit in LA along with her teenage sons. Earlier, Britney had also shared a photo with her sons and captioned it as "My boys" which she later deleted.

Along with the video shared on her Instagram, Britney wrote a long caption about how she had the best time and said, "My children and I went to to the amazing @vangoghla... it was so freaking cool … I obviously don’t get out much so I was pretty excited !!! I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth!!!"

Check out Britney Spears' post here:

She further added that the singer took a VIP tour at the museum and hence there was no one around to see her dancing to the music as she wrote, "The end of the video is me and a friend playing and dancing to the music … don’t worry it was VIP so nobody else was there … we got to really play !!! Thank you #VanGoghLA for my backpack and the cool cupcakes."

The singer was also recently in the news after her father Jamie Spears who was suspended as her conservator, in new court documents asked for his daughter's conservatorship to be terminated immediately. Britney also recently slammed her mother Lynne Spears as she accused her of coming up with the idea of her conservatorship.

