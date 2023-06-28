Britney Spears enjoys vacation with husband Sam Asghari in Mexico; Singer explains how she got 'bigger lips'

Britney Spears was in a vacay mood as she enjoyed her time in Mexico with her husband Sam Asghari. The singer recently shared a bunch of photos and videos from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Sharing memories from her vacation, Britney Spears also wrote an interesting caption where she explained how she got 'bigger lips.'

Britney Spears shares photos with Sam Asghari from her Mexico trip

A while ago, the 41-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her Mexico vacation. She had a great time with her husband Sam Asghari. Giving a funny caption, the Gimme More singer explained that she got "bigger lips" by putting tequila on her lips which resulted in a "beautiful look."

The full caption read, "It looked like cologne!!!! Also look at my frozen flower sugar drink …. I was so excited !!!!” she wrote, referring to a photo of a delicious-looking beverage. “I didn’t drink the tequila though … I put it on my lips thinking it would give me bigger lips and a better pour … Hesam said “Stop, it will just make them dry” but he was wrong … I left that place with a beautiful new look !!!”

Apart from that, Britney Spears was seen enjoying her time at a beach, rocking an orange halter bikini before going to Mexico. Along with this, she wore a hat and sunglasses and captioned her post with red heel emojis.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's first anniversary

On June 9, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Even though they made headlines for not wearing wedding rings which resulted in rumored trouble in their relationship, Britney and Sam brushed them off by their recent PDA moments. Taking to his Instagram, Sam shared a beautiful message dedicated to her wife. He wrote, "Happy 1 year to me & my better half. One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love."

