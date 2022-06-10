Britney Spears’ ex husband Jason Alexander gets arrested as he attempts to crash singer’s wedding

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears' first husband, has dramatically crashed her wedding. On Thursday, Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tried to disrupt the pop star's wedding to Sam Asghari at her Thousand Oaks, California, home. According to TMZ, Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, was detained outside by event security before police arrived.

According to TMZ, Alexander live-streamed his break-in on Instagram, making it to Spears' second storey and even inside her wedding tent. He was seen speaking with event security and told them that Spears had invited him to the wedding. After some resistance, Alexander threatened to crash her big day. A violent struggle occurred and then his phone froze and went off. “She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

However, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to a trespassing complaint at Spears' home and is still on the scene. Though Alexander publicly supported Britney Spears during her contentious conservatorship case — and notably attended multiple #FreeBritney protests, he has a disturbing history of lurking around the singer's family's houses. Meanwhile, after almost six years together, Spears is due to marry Asghari on Thursday. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in September 2021, but no wedding date was set at the time.

Two months later, the Stronger singer was liberated from a 13-year legal conservatorship that had ruled over her personal life and money. During the court hearings, she said that she wanted to marry and have a new family without any constraints.

