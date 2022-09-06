Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline '100 percent' feels Jamie Spears 'saved' her with conservatorship

While Britney Spears is finally able to breathe a sigh of relief with the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021, at the hands of estranged father Jamie Spears, the conversation surrounding it continues to linger on! The Grammy-winning musician's ex-husband Kevin Federline made a controversial appearance on 60 Minutes: Australia and showed his support to Britney's family, especially ex-father-in-law Jamie.

During his interview, Kevin Federline stated that "regardless of what happens," it's "very important" for his and Britney Spears' kids - Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 - to "have relationships" with all of the Spears family, including Jamie Spears, Brit's mother Lynne Spears and brother Bryan Spears, since it's their "immediate family." As for whether he was involved in any capacity when it came to Britney's conservatorship, which was initiated in 2008, Kevin confessed, "I wasn't involved in any of it, so I really don't know how the conservatorship came about. I don't know whose decision it was."

Coming to the Spears family's defence, Federline added, "All I know is that you have a family that is worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her. That's all that I knew." As for why he didn't get involved in Spears' conservatorship battle, Kevin shared his boys were his primary focus to worry about and that "it wouldn't be fair" to Britney or their sons: "I had no part in any of that."

When asked if he feels Jamie Spears might have saved his daughter, Kevin Federline - who saw Britney Spears at her troubled worst - firmly agrees that his ex-father-in-law was doing his best at a very tough time: "A 100 percent. I feel like he saved her back then."

