Britney Spears' ex husband Kevin Federline congratulates the singer on her pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears recently announced her pregnancy on her Instagram as she confirmed that she's expecting her first child with fiance Sam Asghari. Following the news sent her fans in a tizzy and congratulatory messages poured in for the singer from her fans and friends. Also, sending out a warm message to her was her ex-husband Kevin Federline who according to E! released a statement where he congratulated Britney on the happy news.

As per E!, Kevin released a statement via his lawyer Mark Kaplan that said, "Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together." Kevin shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James with Spears from their previous marriage.

Britney and Kevin tied the knot back in September 2004 after five months of dating. The couple eventually split up and filed for divorce in September 2006. Previously, Federline's lawyer had also released a statement regarding Spears' conservatorship where he maintained that he wants their kids to have a healthy and strong relationship with their mother.

Britney is set to welcome her first child with fiance Sam Asghari with whom she got engaged last year following the suspension of her conservatorship. The duo have been together for over five years after first meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video. Sam and Britney haven't yet confirmed if they tied the knot together despite Spears referring to him as "husband" in her posts.

