Britney Spears' ex husband Kevin Federline supports her and wants the best for her, says his lawyer

Britney Spears' ex husband Kevin Federline has broken his silence on the pop star's conservatorship hearing via his lawyer. In an exclusive chat with People, divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan has opened up about Federline's thoughts on Britney's bombshell court hearing. The pop star had detailed how the conservatorship had affected her over the last decade or so as well as made revelations about not being able to have a baby and being put on medication without consent.

"The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised," said attorney Kaplan, referring to Britney and Kevin's two sons: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

He added, "(Kevin) certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."

In regards to her explosive testimony, Kaplan feels that "Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants. I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."

He added, "If she's strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her," he says.

Addressing Britney's demand for conservatorship and being put on lithium medication, Kaplan said, "If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she's okay. And if it's no longer necessary, that's great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she's doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes." Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007.

