Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander pleads not guilty after attempting to crash her wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears ex-husband, Jason Alexander officially pleaded not guilty after attempting to crash the singer's wedding last month with Sam Asghari at her residence. According to Page Six, Alexander was arraigned Tuesday on the criminal complaint in Ventura County Superior Court via Zoom. Alexander has entered a not guilty plea on all counts.

As reported by Page Six, Jason pleaded not guilty for charges of one felony count of stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction and three misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery. Spears and Jason were married for two days in 2004. As for his recent attempt at crashing her wedding, Jason was seen doing the same on an Instagram live session.

On the live session, he was heard calling himself Britney's first husband. Currently, Alexander is also facing a special enhancement charge because he was on probation for an unrelated case out of Tennessee at the time of his alleged crimes in California although he has denied the special charge allegation. The next hearing in Alexander's case is set for August 2.

If convicted, Britney's ex-husband could face up to five years in prison. On Spears' wedding day, it has been reported by one of the singer's security guards that Alexander tried "multiple times" to open the singer’s locked bedroom door on the second floor of the mansion but was unsuccessful. After his attempt of crashing her wedding, Spears was granted a restraining order against her ex and she reportedly also changed her security team.

