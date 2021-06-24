Britney Spears' ex Justin Timberlake VOICES support for her; Says 'what's happening to her is just not right'

After Britney Spears' heartbreaking testimony at the conservatorship hearing, the singer's former partner, Justin Timberlake sent his "love and support" to her in a Twitter thread.

Britney Spears finally spoke her truth in court about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. The singer in a 24-minute long statement revealed how she was "traumatised" as she pushed for her conservatorship to be ended. Her heartbreaking testimony saw her making many claims including how hasn't been allowed to get married or have a baby. Spears' testimony made several startling points about her court-controlled life. Among several fans and celebrities who are now rallying in support of her following the hearing was also her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

The singer took to Twitter to express his support for Spears and also called out the situation she was under the conservatorship rules. Taking to Twitter, Timberlake wrote, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right."

Further criticising the conservatorship rules that kept Spears under tight control, Timberlake added, "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

The singer then sent his love and support to Britney saying, "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

This is the second time the singer has spoken out about Spears after his recent apology to her in February 2021 after facing backlash following the release of the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears that touched upon their 1998 relationship and their eventual breakup in 2002.

Not just Timberlake though, several other celebrities also took to social media to send their love and support to the pop icon.

