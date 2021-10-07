Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline 'happy' about her conservatorship win, reveals Lawyer

Kevin Federline has stated to be happy about ex Britney Spears amid the latter’s conservatorship win against father Jamie Spears. According to People, Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan has noted that Britney and Kevin’s sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, "should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from her life so that they have their mom at her best."

One of the People’s sources close to Britney has also revealed that the pop star blames her father Jamie Spears for not being able to see her sons more often, who live with their father Kevin Federline. Previously, Jamie was involved in an alleged altercation with Britney’s eldest son Sean Preston for which she couldn’t meet her sons too amid Jamie overseeing her conservatorship. As for the mother, she just hopes to see her sons more often now that Jamie is out of her conservatorship.

While neither Federline, Britney, nor their legal team has commented on the kids’ custody, Kaplan has stated that Federline is open to let Britney meet the children after conservatorship as long as they are “supervised and safe.” “Obviously we don't know whether the conservatorship will be continued, but as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator, he's happy,” the lawyer added.

Meanwhile, Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart is now focusing on terminating the singer’s conservatorship once and for all, as Jamie Spears has also been suspended from overseeing her estate on September 29. For the one’s unversed about Britney’s life, the pop star has been under a legal conservatorship which was being overseen by her father Jamie Spears from 2008. Her conservatorship has been on for 13 long years, but the recent developments state that her father Jamie Spears is finally out of it.

