Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline posts videos of the singer allegedly arguing with her sons

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline recently spoke about the singer's relationship with their sons in an interview and opened up about her revelatory social media posts claiming that their teenage boys must be finding it hard to deal with. Not long after, Britney and her husband Sam Asghari both responded to Federline's comment and Spears also posted a lengthy post on Instagram.

Spears in her Instagram post accused her teenage sons of acting "hateful" during visits to her house. She wrote, "There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!" Soon after the same, Kevin seems to have taken to social media to share videos of what he claims to be Britney arguing with their sons.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram account, Federline wrote, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos." Sharing the videos, Kevin maintained that they were recorded when Sean Preston and Jayden James were 11 and 12.

In the video, Spears is seemingly heard telling her sons, "This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear? You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?"

Another clip suggests Britney yelling during a car ride, "Have you lost your f*****g mind? Have you lost your f*****g mind?" Spears is yet to react to the videos shared by Kevin on social media.

