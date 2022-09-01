Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline reveals why he 'couldn't get involved' in her conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has opened up about the singer's conservatorship battle and why he remained silent amid the same. The 44-year-old backup dancer was seen discussing Spears' conservatorship and their kids in a new teaser for his 60 Minutes Australia interview. The interview comes following the former couple's recent feud.

During the episode, which is slated to premiere on Sunday, September 4. Federline claimed that he couldn’t allow Spears’ legal drama to be his problem since he had to continue to make their children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, his priority. In the teaser video, Kevin opened up about Britney's conservatorship battle and added, "I was mortified for her. I really was." He further added, "I still feel bad", via US Weekly.

Federline further said, "The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them. I couldn’t get involved." Kevin and Britney were married from 2004 to 2006. Spears' conservatorship lasted 13 years and was finally terminated in November last year. Spears was placed under the legal contract in 2008 after she experienced highly-publicized highs and lows following her divorce from Federline.

Recently, Britney tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and while her sons were not in attendance, Federline had released a statement saying, "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward." Last month though, things got difficult between the exes after Federline claimed that their sons felt uncomfortable about Britney's revelatory Instagram posts.

