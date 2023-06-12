Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline slams reporters for spreading fake news about meth addiction; Deets inside

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has finally addressed rumors about her abusing drugs. A recent report suggested that Kevin was afraid for Britney and her use of Crystal Meth. Federline has come forward to refute those claims and clear out the air about the rumors.

Kevin Federline talks about Britney’s meth addiction rumors

A report that was published by The Sun and Daily Mail suggested that Kevin Federline expressed his concern about Britney Spears being on meth. Journalist Daphne Barak reported that Kevin allegedly told her, "I fear she's on meth – I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up ... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys."

Kevin, who shares two children with Britney, has now come forward to slam the journalist for the false information she spread. Federline opened up about the report while speaking to TMZ, and he expressed his disappointment while stating, "It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun.”

Kevin explained how the journalist had betrayed him and his family. The 45-year-old explained, “We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost, and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here." Kevin revealed that he felt distressed that the reporters were harassing his family even after he had asked them to leave his family alone.

He concluded, “As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is clickbait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today."

Rumors about Britney Spears using meth

The Daily Mail reported that Kevin Federline was afraid for the mother of his children. The published article claimed that Britney was on drugs and she could be on the path to destruction. According to the report, Kevin Federline expressed his concerns about Britney and revealed, “Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose”

The report also suggests that the reason Britney’s sons haven’t seen her for a year is that they have seen drugs get delivered to their mother’s house.

