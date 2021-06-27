Britney Spears’ Ex reveals she wants to have a baby girl ‘more than anything’: That’s all she’s ever wanted

In a recent report, Britney Spears’ former boyfriend whom she dated for a duration of 2 years has spoken about the star’s conservatorship.

American pop sensation Britney Spears has been under her father Jamie Spears’ conservatorship for 13 years. In 2008, the musician suffered a series of breakdowns which led to the court giving her father the right over her finances and life decisions. In a bombshell court testimony, Britney opened up about how the conservatorship was “abusive” and pleaded with the judge to end it. During the hearing, she also admitted that she wasn’t allowed to get married and have children because of the contract.

Now, in the latest report by Page Six, Britney Spears’ former boyfriend whom she dated for a duration of 2 years has spoken about the star’s conservatorship. He revealed that having a ‘baby girl’ was all she ever wanted. “They kept her from that. They told her she had to do the Vegas show instead,” he added. As per the report, Britney’s ex-boyfriend believed that the situation may have worsened since he was with her. He said that back then Britney was allowed to have her phone with her and could drive in his car. During the singer’s testimony, she had shared that she wanted her boyfriend Sam Asghari to be able to drive her in his car.

According to the report, Britney’s former boyfriend was not aware that she had an IUD. “I just assumed they were giving her birth control pills every day since there was no way they’d let her get pregnant when there was the Vegas show to do,” he told the news outlet.

