Britney Spears ‘excited to make decisions’ after conservatorship win; Working hard on being ‘her best self’

After her massive conservatorship win, pop icon Britney Spears is allegedly very "excited" about making her own decisions. If you didn't know, the Toxic singer was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November this year, ever since, Spears has been relishing her newfound freedom.

An insider recently spikes to ET and revealed that LA’s famous plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu made a house call for Spears and the icon got 2 minimally invasive treatments done. The insider added: "She seemed very excited to be able to make decisions for herself like this one, and work with Dr. Chiu to feel like her best self."

Earlier this week, Spears also shared video of herself with the surgeon on her Instagram Story. Last month, an LA judge ruled that Spears is free to handle her finances and conduct business on her own.

After the termination, the pop star celebrated being able to drive herself again and having her bank cards back. Taking to Instagram, she said: "I've been in conservatorship for 13 years. It's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in. I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day. Being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. I'm grateful for that. It's nice. It's really nice."

