Britney Spears expresses excitement as she unveils new SNAKE tattoo near lower back amid divorce feud with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is not someone who has grabbed attention for her body transformations. Although, the songstress has certainly been in the limelight for many wrong reasons. This time around, it is her divorce feud with ex-husband Sam Asghari. It was only last week that she opened up about her mental state and how she is coping with the divorce. Here is how she unveiled her new tattoo and how the fans reacted to it.

Britney Spears' new tattoo

Britney took to her Instagram to share a new reel of her snake tattoo. The 41-year-old singer showcased her new ink in a lively Instagram reel that she posted on Friday. In the video, Britney is seen flaunting the artwork near her lower back while wearing a vibrant yellow and white printed crop top paired with cutoff white denim shorts. Britney exclaims in the clip, "My new snake tattoo, guys. I'm so excited!" In the video, the singer dances around in front of the camera with a radiant smile to share her joy. The caption for her social media post simply featured a single snake emoji.

As usual, the video had all the comments turned off. Thus, it becomes tough to find how the fans are reacting to the news. It was only when the video found its way to Twitter, now X, that fans got the chance to say that she is finally entering a new era.

However, Britney is on another track with her divorce. It was earlier this month that she penned down a big note expressing the difficulties of a divorce.

Britney Spears' opened up about her divorce

In an Instagram post dated August 18, Britney addressed their impending divorce, acknowledging that she and Sam were no longer together after six years of being a couple. She made it clear that she didn't feel the need to explain the reasons behind their separation, asserting that it was a private matter. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" the singer wrote.

She also added, "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

There seems to be no update on the legalities of the process of her divorce. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

