Britney Spears expresses gratitude to the #FreeBritney movement: My fans are the best

Britney Spears has tweeted a statement of appreciation to the #FreeBritney movement, which has been credited for sounding the alarm in the case and drawing significant media attention, less than a week after her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as conservator of her estate. “I have no words,” Spears wrote in a tweet that went up Monday afternoon.

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

Britney further penned, “Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.” She added: “I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true!!!!!” However, during a hearing on September 29, Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears as conservator of his daughter's inheritance after 13 years. The ruling came after an 80-minute back-and-forth between Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, and her father's attorney, Vivian Throeen.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the latter had been pushing for complete termination of the conservatorship, while Rosengart, who has said that the arrangement would be terminated by the end of the year, had pushed for suspension first. “My client wants, my client needs, my client deserves an orderly transition,” he said. “She wants him out of her life today rather than a lingering, toxic presence,” he said as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In making her ruling, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Penny said, “I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee. The current situation is untenable.” Meanwhile, A hearing has been scheduled on November 12 to discuss the termination of the conservatorship. Other remaining problems, such as large legal costs, including three years of work done by her court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham, will be addressed at a subsequent hearing on December 13.

