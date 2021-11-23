Britney Spears expresses gratitude to Lady Gaga for her 'kind words', calls latter her inspiration; See post

Lady Gaga is giving Britney Spears a million reasons to say thank you. The "Toxic" singer, 39, expressed her gratitude following "House of Gucci" actress celebrating the end of Spears' conservatorship, something Christina Aguilera, another pop diva, refused to do.

Britney took to her Instagram today and posted a picture of Gaga and penned, "Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words ….. you’ve inspired me too and I’m in love with this outfit !!!! You’re my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie !!!! Love, B." Britney's appreciation post for Gaga comes after the latter supported her recently on a red carpet interview.

Check out her post here:

However, Aguilera, on the other hand, passed up a chance to discuss Spears' sudden freedom from the legal arrangement that had governed her personal choices and money for almost 14 years. When Aguilera was asked whether she had spoken with Spears after the end of her 13-year conservatorship, the reporter's query was immediately interrupted by Aguilera's publicist. However, Aguilera frowns and tells the reporters that she can't answer the question before walking away from the press line and adding that she is happy for the singer.

Interestingly, Spears posted the video of Aguilera alongside the message: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!”

If you haven't been following up, Spears' conservatorship was dissolved earlier this month when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny accepted Britney's father Jamie Spears' petition to discontinue the legal arrangement.

