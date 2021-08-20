Britney Spears faces battery investigation for allegedly striking an employee during a dispute at home

Amid her conservatorship battle, Britney Spears may now be facing an investigation into battery charges reportedly filed by her employee. As per reports, police confirmed that a complaint has been filed against the singer alleging that she struck her housekeeper inside her California home following a dispute.

As per TMZ, the dispute happened after the employee took Spears' dog to the veterinarian and an argument occurred between the duo over the dog's well-being. As for the striking incident, reports suggest that Spears allegedly slapped the housekeeper's phone out of the woman's hands. The singer's employee did not suffer any injuries during the alleged confrontation.

According to NBC News, Britney Spears' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart has responded to the incident and even called it "sensational tabloid fodder." In an email response to NBC News, he mentioned, "This is ... nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever."

Britney Spears' battery investigation news comes just days after her father, Jamie Spears revealed his decision to step down from his role as her conservator when the "time is right." His move has been considered as a major victory for Spears who has been under conservatorship since 2008 with her father managing her estate and finances.

In her court testimony on June 23, Britney expressed her wish to sue her family for putting her through this ordeal. She also termed conservatorship under father as "abusive" while stating that she was being forced to work for long hours and was also denied permission to have children.

