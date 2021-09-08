Britney Spears' father files petition to terminate singer's conservatorship after 13 years

In a surprising development in Britney Spears' conservatorship case, the singer's father Jamie Spears has now filed to terminate her conservatorship after 13 years. As per court documents, Britney's father, on Tuesday asked a Los Angeles court to end the conservatorship, mentioning that circumstances have changed in recent months. The petition stated that Spears should be given a chance to lead her own life.

According to NBC News, the court documents submitted by the pop singer's father say, Britney Spears' circumstances have changed "to such an extent that grounds for the establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist." Also, the petition stated, "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes she should get that chance."

Recently, Spears' lawyer Matthew Rosengart had hit back at Britney's father over allegedly trying to "extort" his daughter into giving him a sum of USD 2 million to step down from the conservatorship. Rosengart also mentioned that it would be the "decent thing to do" for Jamie Spears to step down as conservator as soon as possible.

As for Britney's father's latest petition, it comes ahead of the cases' upcoming hearing which is slated for September 29, 2021.

For the uninitiated, Spears was placed under court-appointed conservatorship in 2008 after suffering a public mental health breakdown. The singer in her recent testimony spoke about how she has suffered under a "traumatic" and controlling conservatorship of her father. The singer made an emotional statement where she opened up about hoping to have a normal life again after conservatorship ends.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears agrees to step down as her conservator