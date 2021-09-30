Britney Spears' father Jamie calls court decision a 'loss' for the singer in FIRST statement since removal

The recent court hearing in Los Angeles that suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears as her conservator is being celebrated as a major victory by the singer as well as her fans and friends. In his first statement since being removed as the conservator for his daughter, Jamie Spears has called the hearing a "loss for Britney" and also referred to the court's decision as "wrong" in a lengthy statement made via his attorney, Vivan Thoreen.

As reported by Variety, the statement states that Jamie will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter even after his removal as her guardian. The statement also noted that Jamie deems the decision as not favourable for Britney, while also defending his role as conservator and how he managed it over the past 13 years.

In reaction to the court decision announced on Wednesday, the statement reads, "Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so", via Variety.

The statement also talks about Jamie Spears' concern for his daughter, while talking about his role as her conservator for the past 13 years, it says, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required", via Variety.

Britney Spears during her July testimony had called conservatorship under her father as traumatic and controlling. According to reports, her lawyer Matthew Rosengart also argued on the same lines in court when he described Jamie Spears as "cruel, toxic man." Judge Brenda Penny ruled in favour of Britney on Wednesday as she suspended Jamie Spears as her conservator, stating that it was in the best interest of the singer.

