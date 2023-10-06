Britney Spears' father Jamie 'hospitalized for weeks' amid her divorce from Sam Asghari: Report

While Britney was seen dancing with knives on her Instagram, and Jamie Lynn Spears continues to go by the episodes on Dancing with the Stars, a new piece of news about their estranged father came out this week. This concerns his health and current conditions. As reported by Page Six, the man has been struggling with a number of health issues. Here is what the report is all about.

Jamie Spears' health updates

As suggested by the report, Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is currently hospitalized due to a severe health issue involving a bad infection, according to an exclusive report from Page Six. Sources close to the family have shared that the 71-year-old has been battling this infection for several weeks and is receiving treatment in a specialized infectious disease facility.

“Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery. He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility,” said the insider. As of now, Jamie Spears' lawyer has not provided an immediate comment regarding his health. Here on, a previous report from TMZ from August came out suggesting that he has been suffering from a severe illness. This came after a number of complications arising from a knee replacement surgery he had undergone in the mid-2000s.

At that time, sources disclosed that Jamie had experienced significant weight loss and appeared 'extremely thin' while seeking medical care intermittently.

Britney and Jamie's relation

Jamie Spears, known for being Britney Spears' conservator for 13 years, was removed from that role in September 2021, following the pop star's allegations of abuse during his tenure. A Los Angeles judge subsequently terminated Britney's 13-year conservatorship less than two months later, marking a significant turning point in her life.

Since the conservatorship's termination, Britney and her father have remained estranged. In October 2022, the Grammy-winning singer posted on Instagram, telling Jamie to "burn in hell." A source indicated that reconciliation between Britney and her father is unlikely, as Britney continues on her healing journey.

