Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears agrees to step down as her conservator

It's a victorious day for Britney Spears. According to Britney Spears' lawyer, Jamie Spears consented on Thursday to be removed as his daughter's conservator. “We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney." said Mathew Rosengart, in a statement.

Several media sources, including celebrity website TMZ reported that James Spears submitted legal papers stating that, although there are no grounds for his removal, he would resign. The decision follows months of public and legal fighting by his daughter and, more recently by her new attorney. The documents say that he is “the unremitting target of unjustified attacks” but “he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

Interestingly, according to E! News, Jamie's legal team says there are "no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears," but he will step aside "when the time is right" to avoid a battle with Britney.

For those of you who don't know, Jamie Spears supervised his daughter's personal affairs and finances throughout the majority of the conservatorship's tenure, which began in 2008. In 2019, he resigned as her "conservator of her person" but retained control of her money. Nonetheless, he was the focus of most of his daughter's ire in a pair of court addresses in June and July, in which she branded the conservatorship "abusive." Spears said in June that she was forced to wear an intrauterine device for birth control, take medicines against her choice, and was barred from marrying, having another kid, or even traveling in her boyfriend's vehicle unsupervised. However, Jamie Spears has consistently disputed any mismanagement of his daughter's estate and has maintained that he has always behaved in her best interests, which he reiterated in Thursday's petition.

