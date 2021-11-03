Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears files for 'immediate termination' of the singer's conservatorship

Updated on Nov 03, 2021
   
Britney Spears,Hollywood
Britney Spears conservatorship case update.
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has requested the immediate termination of his daughter Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship as per new court documents. As reported by Fox News, the singer's father is asking for "immediate termination" of the conservatorship claiming that it is contrary to Britney's desires after her testimony and her requests to take control of her estate and personal affairs. 

The report states that the court documents say, "Jamie sees no reason why the conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the conservatorship continuing" as written by his attorney,  Alex Weingarten. 

The documents further also reveal that Jamie has requested for the consevatorship's termination in the healthy interests of his daughter, for whom he cares. As written by his attorney the documents say, "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her,” the attorney wrote further. “For the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship", via Fox News. 

Spears in her court testimony spoke against her father who served as her conservator until recently before being suspended by LA court on September 29 and called the conservatorship under him "controlling" and traumatic. 

In the meantime, in her now-deleted Instagram post, Britney also lashed out at her mother Lynne Spears claiming that it was her who came up with the idea of the conservatorship and "ruined" her life.

