Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has reportedly asked court to investigate her abuse claims

Britney Spears' father has asked the court to investigate the claims she made in her bombshell testimony. On Wednesday, he filed a pair of documents urging the court to verify the allegations.

Britney Spears her been under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears for over 13 years. Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter in an explosive testimony, pleaded with a judge to end her “abusive” conservatorship and raised various concerns regarding the controversial case. Britney broke her silence about her conservatorship in an open court on June 23, 2021. Amidst her court hearing, the singer opened up about being forced to perform live shows, made to take lithium, and not being allowed to have children, among many more allegations.

Now, according to New York Times report, Britney’s father has asked the court to investigate the claims she made in her bombshell testimony. On Wednesday, he filed a pair of documents urging the court to verify the allegations. Jamie’s plea read: “serious allegations regarding forced labour, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights.” The documents further stated, “Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that the court confirm whether or not Ms Spears’ testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken.”

Jamie Spears claimed that as his daughter’s conservator, he did everything in his power to support her wellbeing. Having authority over the singer’s personal decisions, he stated that he consented to her getting married back in 2012 and sharing conservatorship duties with her fiancé. The pop sensation was engaged to Jason Trawick, who was her former manager. However, the couple parted ways in 2013.

