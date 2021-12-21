Britney Spears' father requests her to pay his legal fees after conservatorship termination

Britney Spears' father has reportedly filed court documents seeking the payment of his legal fees from the singer after beings suspended as her conservator and conservatorship termination. According to Variety, Britney's attorney called the request an “abomination.”As per reports, last week's court documents show Jamie seeking a court decision.

According to Variety, Spears' father has moved to court to seek cour's authorisation on his daughter’s estate to pay the lawyers who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship. It should be noted that all through the conservatorship, the legal fees for her father who was serving as her conservator were paid from Britney's estate including her own when she fought to end the 13-year conservatorship.

As per Variety, Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart has reacted to her father seeking payment of his legal fees and added, "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination."

Spears’ father, who oversaw his famous daughter’s conservatorship since 2008, was suspended by a judge in September and it was eventually in November that Britney was declared free of her conservatorship arrangement. Ever since the termination of her conservatorship, Britney has been more vocal on social media and has on several accounts called out her family for putting her in a situation like this.

Spears has expressed that she has enjoyed small joys after being declared free which include having an access to her own ATM card and getting to drive her own vehicle. The singer recently enjoyed her 40th birthday and to celebrate the same, took off on a vacation with her fiance Sam Asghari.

