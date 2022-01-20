Britney Spears' father seeks to unseal her medical records as the singer's estate is transferred to her

While Britney Spears' conservatorship may have ended, the battle over who will play for her Spears' father Jamie's request for her to continue paying his legal fees is still on. During a court hearing for the same, Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart and Jamie's lawyer, Alex M. Weingarten got into a heated argument. On Wednesday, Britney's estate, now managed by Miller Kaplan was also transferred over to her, with previously appointed temporary conservator John Zabel no longer in place.

Although after the singer's estate was transferred back to her, her father Jamie Spears' lawyer asked the judge to file a motion to unseal Britney's health records next month, and as reported by People said that the "public has the right to know" more context.

Jamie's lawyer's request about the singer's medical records comes after the singer recently alleged in her Friday court documents that Jamie's financial misconduct during his tenure as her conservator put him in violation of California's standards of conduct and accused him of spending millions from her estate.

The court documents presented by Britney's lawyer on Friday also included a declaration by Sherine Ebadi, an investigator at Kroll and former F.B.I. agent about Britney's father monitoring the singer's phone and secretly recording her bedroom conversations during the conservatorship.

As per People, Ebadi alleged that Jamie would ask Black Box security team to send him "specific items from Ms. Spears's iCloud, such as therapy notes or text message," despite being "aware that he was expressly prohibited" from doing so without Britney's permission.

